Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 8.24-cr orders from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that it has received two domestic orders totaling Rs 8.24 crore from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) units of Indian Railways.

The first order, worth Rs 3.22 crore, is from MCF Lalganj, Raebareli. It involves the manufacturing and supply of 49 sets of seats for LHB GS coaches. This order is set to be completed by 5 June 2026.

The second order, valued at Rs 5.02 crore, also comes from MCF Lalganj, Raebareli. It includes the manufacturing and supply of 74 sets of seats and berths for LHB SLR HOG coaches and 40 sets of seats and berths that fit SS pillars for LHB AC2T coaches. The completion date for this order is 5 May 2026.

Both orders will be delivered to the MCF Furnishing Depot. According to the contract terms, 95% of the payment will be made against the inspection certificate and proof of dispatch or delivery. The remaining 5% will be paid upon inspection and acceptance by the consignee. Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.