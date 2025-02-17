Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uflex rallied 3.70% to Rs 473.75 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 136.81 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 67.27 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations added 12.84% YoY to Rs 3,734.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 172.92 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 39.14 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 10.42% YoY to Rs 3,626.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,385.15 crore (up 17.39% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 332.96 crore (up 10.76% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 174.29 crore (up 24.26% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, the revenue from flexible packaging activities was at Rs 3641.79 crore in Q3 FY25, up 12.48% YoY. Revenue from engineering activities declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 116.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials & solutions company and a global player in polymer sciences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Easy Trip slips after Q3 PAT drops 25% YoY to Rs 34 cr

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

CII lauds PM's visit to the US; Terms it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story