Uflex spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Uflex rallied 3.70% to Rs 473.75 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 136.81 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 67.27 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations added 12.84% YoY to Rs 3,734.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The firm reported a profit before tax of Rs 172.92 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 39.14 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 10.42% YoY to Rs 3,626.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,385.15 crore (up 17.39% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 332.96 crore (up 10.76% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 174.29 crore (up 24.26% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, the revenue from flexible packaging activities was at Rs 3641.79 crore in Q3 FY25, up 12.48% YoY. Revenue from engineering activities declined 10.34% YoY to Rs 116.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials & solutions company and a global player in polymer sciences.

