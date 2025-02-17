Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd soared 19.21% to Rs 411.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15384 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 19.04% to Rs 2402. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 17.03% to Rs 6997.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18405 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 148.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64594 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd advanced 5.78% to Rs 1814.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10923 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY25

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

CII lauds PM's visit to the US; Terms it a major milestone that will strengthen bilateral trade, investment, defence, and technology partnerships

Nifty hovers below 22,850 mark; auto shares slide

EMS rises after receiving LoA for Rs 273 crore project from Jaypee Infra

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story