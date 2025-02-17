Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd soared 19.21% to Rs 411.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15384 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 19.04% to Rs 2402. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6973 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 17.03% to Rs 6997.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18405 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 148.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64594 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd advanced 5.78% to Rs 1814.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10923 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News