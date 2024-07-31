Ugro Capital receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Ugro Capital has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the highest rating of 'IND A1+' for its short-term instrument - Commercial Papers (CP) for 7 to 365 days for issue size of Rs 200 crore, as assigned by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Further, Ind-Ra has upgraded the Company's Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to 'IND A+' from 'IND A' with Stable outlook for issue size of Rs 850 crore, Bank loans to 'IND A+'/Stable for issue size of Rs 1850 crore and Subdebt to 'IND A+'/Stable for issue size of Rs 50 crore.

