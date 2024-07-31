Pricol consolidated net profit rises 42.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 602.91 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 42.64% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 602.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 522.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales602.91522.10 15 OPM %13.3512.39 -PBDT79.6562.86 27 PBT59.3243.03 38 NP45.5631.94 43
