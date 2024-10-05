Avantel consolidated net profit rises 42.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 77.42 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 42.50% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 77.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.4254.3344.8145.9234.4623.8431.5022.2022.9016.07

