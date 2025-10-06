Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 1.49% to Rs 49.02 after it reported a strong operational performance for the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26).

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said its total deposits climbed 14.8% year-on-year and 1.2% sequentially to Rs 39,101 crore, supported by a sharp 22.1% rise in CASA deposits to Rs 10,782 crore. Consequently, the CASA ratio improved to 27.6% from 25.9% a year ago, reflecting stronger retail traction. The credit-to-deposit ratio inched up to 88% in September 2025, compared with 87% in September 2024 and 86% in June 2025.

The banks gross loan book stood at Rs 34,588 crore, marking 14% YoY growth and 3.9% QoQ. The MSME segment surged 69% YoY to Rs 2,559 crore, and housing loans (including micro-mortgages), up 51.3% YoY to Rs 8,749 crore.

Gold loans witnessed explosive growth, jumping 564.5% YoY to Rs 412 crore, while vehicle loans rose 150.4% YoY to Rs 656 crore. The bank's secured book now forms 47% of total advances, up sharply from 35% a year earlier.

Overall disbursements touched Rs 7,958 crore, a 48% YoY jump and 21.7% QoQ increase, led by strong traction across gold loan, agri banking, MSME and Financial Institutions Group (FIG) portfolios.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio remained stable at 2.46%, compared with 2.51% a year ago, while Portfolio at Risk (PAR) improved to 4.45% from 5.08% in September 2024.

Micro banking efficiency remained strong, with collection efficiency at 99.50% in September 2025, up from 99.49% in August and 99.46% in July.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank authorised to carry on the business of small finance bank in India. It serves ~97 lakh customers through 754 branches, 613 ATMs/ACRs, spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.

On a standalone basis, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit fell 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore on 5.27% increase in total income to Rs 1,867.83 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India business activity growth eases in September

Nifty surges above 24,950 mark; FMCG shares decline

Tech Weakness Drags Nasdaq; Dow Gains on Healthcare Rally Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story