Ujjivan Small Finance rises on robust Q2 update

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 1.49% to Rs 49.02 after it reported a strong operational performance for the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26).Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said its total deposits climbed 14.8% year-on-year and 1.2% sequentially to Rs 39,101 crore, supported by a sharp 22.1% rise in CASA deposits to Rs 10,782 crore. Consequently, the CASA ratio improved to 27.6% from 25.9% a year ago, reflecting stronger retail traction. The credit-to-deposit ratio inched up to 88% in September 2025, compared with 87% in September 2024 and 86% in June 2025.
The banks gross loan book stood at Rs 34,588 crore, marking 14% YoY growth and 3.9% QoQ. The MSME segment surged 69% YoY to Rs 2,559 crore, and housing loans (including micro-mortgages), up 51.3% YoY to Rs 8,749 crore.
Gold loans witnessed explosive growth, jumping 564.5% YoY to Rs 412 crore, while vehicle loans rose 150.4% YoY to Rs 656 crore. The bank's secured book now forms 47% of total advances, up sharply from 35% a year earlier.
Overall disbursements touched Rs 7,958 crore, a 48% YoY jump and 21.7% QoQ increase, led by strong traction across gold loan, agri banking, MSME and Financial Institutions Group (FIG) portfolios.
On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio remained stable at 2.46%, compared with 2.51% a year ago, while Portfolio at Risk (PAR) improved to 4.45% from 5.08% in September 2024.
Micro banking efficiency remained strong, with collection efficiency at 99.50% in September 2025, up from 99.49% in August and 99.46% in July.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank authorised to carry on the business of small finance bank in India. It serves ~97 lakh customers through 754 branches, 613 ATMs/ACRs, spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.
On a standalone basis, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's net profit fell 65.72% to Rs 103.22 crore on 5.27% increase in total income to Rs 1,867.83 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
