JTL Industries slips after sales volume drops over 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

JTL Industries fell 1.96% to Rs 70.10 after the company said that it has recorded sales volume of 81,593 MT in Q2 FY26, which is lower by 20.93% as compared with sales volume of 103,193 MT in Q2 FY25.

The company saw an increase in export share from 6% in Q1 FY26 to 12% in Q2 FY26.

For the half-year ending 30th September 2025, the company reported volumes of 1,82,210 MT compared to 1,76,091 MT in H1 FY25, recording a growth of 3.5% on YoY basis.

The companys management said: The company faced operational disturbance due to floods caused by unprecedented rains from mid-August to mid-September affecting Derabassi and Mandi plants based in Punjab. This disrupted our operations by almost 20- 25%.