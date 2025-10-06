Force Motors' domestic sales climb 2% YoY in September 2025

Force Motors said that its domestic sales jumped 1.51% to 2,486 units in September 2025, as against 2,449 units sold in September 2024.

The companys exports added 7.83% to 124 units in September 2025, compared with 115 units sold in September 2024.

The company sold a total of 2,610 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs), and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in September 2025, registering a growth of 1.79% compared to 2,564 units sold in September 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.