ICICI Securities Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Torrent Power Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2024. Torrent Power Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ICICI Securities Ltd lost 7.44% to Rs 785.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18839 shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd crashed 3.98% to Rs 1726.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67930 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 3.82% to Rs 758.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd pared 3.46% to Rs 1078.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17567 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd corrected 2.93% to Rs 330.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

