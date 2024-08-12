Anjani Finance standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Anjani Finance declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.48% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.200.31-5.0038.710.090.100.090.100.060.07

