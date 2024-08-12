Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 12.97 crore

Net profit of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.9714.33 -9 OPM %14.424.05 -PBDT1.650.03 5400 PBT0.99-0.77 LP NP0.76-0.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Independent directors' pay at Nifty-50 companies surges 106% since FY19

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

BoAt crosses 50 mn in 'Made in India' products amid wearables mkt slowdown

SRK opens up about his upcoming movie 'King', helmed by Sujoy Ghosh

Hindenburg research's claims baseless, misleading: REITs Association

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story