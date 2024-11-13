Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 64.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.87% to Rs 55.55 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 64.05% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.87% to Rs 55.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.55.5531.238.969.773.582.163.291.942.511.53

