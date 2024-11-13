Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 64.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 77.87% to Rs 55.55 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 64.05% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.87% to Rs 55.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.5531.23 78 OPM %8.969.77 -PBDT3.582.16 66 PBT3.291.94 70 NP2.511.53 64

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

