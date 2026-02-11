Ultramarine & Pigments consolidated net profit rises 18.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.57% to Rs 195.60 croreNet profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 18.56% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.57% to Rs 195.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales195.60178.51 10 OPM %17.5820.20 -PBDT36.5136.42 0 PBT29.7030.32 -2 NP27.0922.85 19
