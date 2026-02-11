STL Global standalone net profit rises 158.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.17% to Rs 29.75 croreNet profit of STL Global rose 158.33% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 29.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.7535.07 -15 OPM %2.491.74 -PBDT0.550.39 41 PBT0.320.12 167 NP0.310.12 158
