UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 18069.56 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement rose 0.48% to Rs 1696.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1688.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 18069.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17737.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18069.5617737.10 2 OPM %16.8217.19 -PBDT2952.363015.86 -2 PBT2109.822266.79 -7 NP1696.601688.45 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News