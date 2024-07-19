Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express declined 12.83% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 1342.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1237.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1342.711237.55 8 OPM %15.0615.41 -PBDT190.30181.38 5 PBT72.0382.38 -13 NP53.4261.28 -13

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

