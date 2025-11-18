Escorts Kubota launches latest models of Ride-On Rice Transplanters

Escorts Kubota (EKL) has introduced its third-generation Ride-On Rice Transplanters - KA6 and KA8 under Kubota Brand. Engineered in Japan, the new models combine advanced technology with on-field practicality to deliver higher productivity, operator comfort and planting precision. The models have been introduced across 7 states - Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, where demand for mechanized paddy solutions is rising.

The KA6 and KA8 transplanters are powered by Kubota's fuel-efficient engines that deliver 21 & 24 horsepower, ensuring dependable performance even in tough field conditions. Both models come with a smart turning system for smoother handling and an automatic lift function that makes cornering easier. The Multifunction control lever allows effortless operation, while the horizontal control mechanism helps maintain uniform planting depth. The redesigned planting claws significantly reduces missed planting, and ensure seedlings are placed evenly, and improved New Seedling picking guide allows on high accuracy and planting will improve the crop growth and yield consistency.