LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net loss of LKP Finance reported to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -13.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.-13.0419.84105.75107.46-14.5119.93-14.5219.92-10.8415.41

