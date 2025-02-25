UltraTech Cement update on composite scheme of arrangement

The Board of UltraTech Cement at its meeting held on 25 February 2025 has declared the composite scheme of arrangement between Kesoram Industries and UltraTech Cement to be effective from 01 March 2025:

In terms of the Scheme, the Company will issue:

- 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs.10 (rupees ten only) each of the Company for every 52 (fifty-two) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10 (rupees ten only) each held by equity shareholders of Kesoram Industries Limited (the Demerged Company) as on the Record Date, to be announced by the Demerged Company;

- 54,86,608 (Fifty Four Lakhs Eighty Six Thousand Six Hundred Eight) fully paid-up 7.3% nonconvertible redeemable preference shares of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) each of the Company for 90,00,000 (Ninety Lakhs) 5% cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) each of the Demerged Company held by the preference shareholder in the Demerged Company as on the Effective Date; and

- 8,64,275 (Eight Lakhs Sixty Four Thousand Two Hundred Seventy Five) fully paid-up 7.3% nonconvertible redeemable preference shares of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) each of the Company for 19,19,277 (Nineteen Lakhs Nineteen Thousand Two Hundred Seventy-Seven) zero% optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of Rs.100 (rupees one hundred only) each of the Demerged Company held by the preference shareholder in the Demerged Company as on the Effective Date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News