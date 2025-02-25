Tata Power signs MoU with Assam Govt.

To invest Rs 30,000 cr in developing renewable projects up to 5000 MW in Assam

Tata Power has signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Advantage Assam 2.0 to further its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development in the state.

The Company has inked a MoU with the Assam Government to tie up and support upto 5000 MW of renewable and clean energy projects comprising Solar, Wind, Hydro and Energy Storage in the state with Rs 30,000 crore investment over the next 5 years.

As part of this collaboration, the Assam Government will facilitate the identification and allocation of approximately 20000 acres of encumbrance-free government land on a lease basis and assist in acquiring private land suitable for solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage projects. Additionally, the state will support infrastructure development to ensure seamless transmission connectivity and promote the establishment of Renewable Energy Parks through state agencies.

The initiative will also include the identification of land for Group Captive sites, enabling industries and tea gardens to access clean energy under Assam's land allotment and Industrial policies. To accelerate project execution, the Government has committed to single-window clearances for statutory approvals, financial incentives, and collaboration with research institutions for innovation in the renewable sector. Skill development programs will also be introduced to build a trained workforce for project implementation and operation.

Assam has made remarkable progress in the renewable and clean energy sector, harnessing its rich natural resources to unlock a renewable energy potential of 14,487 MW, with solar power leading the way. The state has set ambitious goals, aiming to achieve 500 MW of solar capacity by 2027. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Tata Power's vision of accelerating Assam's clean energy transition and supporting the state in achieving its renewable energy targets.

Tata Power 's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed one more MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to drive renewable energy adoption and enhance energy efficiency across the state. This agreement focuses on scaling up rooftop solar projects under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY) while also contributing 3000 direct job opportunities, reinforcing Assam's clean energy transition and economic growth.

