Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Uma Exports consolidated net profit rises 0.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 491.04 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports rose 0.51% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 491.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.67% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 1532.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1488.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales491.04523.42 -6 1532.431488.26 3 OPM %2.182.33 -1.152.53 - PBDT10.5311.00 -4 13.6037.49 -64 PBT10.2010.79 -5 13.0137.15 -65 NP7.907.86 1 10.1828.02 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IRFC appoints Uma Ranade as Chairman and MD

Vasudhagama Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prism Medico &amp; Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Simbhaoli Sugars consolidated net profit rises 53.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story