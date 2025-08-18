Unemployment rate dips to 5.2% says Periodic Labour Force Survey

India's unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in July 2025 from 5.6% in June 2025, according to the Monthly Bulletin of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), as released by the government of India. The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) for persons aged 15 years and above was 55.0% during April-June 2025, with 57.1% in rural areas and 50.6% in urban areas.

LFPR in CWS for male of age 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were 78.4% and 75.1% respectively during April - June, 2025. LFPR among female of age 15 years and above for rural areas was 37.0% during the quarter April - June, 2025.

Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in CWS among persons of age 15 years and above was 54.4% in rural areas. WPR in urban areas was 47.1% among persons of the same age group with the overall WPR at the country level observed as 52.0% during the quarter April - June, 2025. WPR for female of age 15 years and above for rural and urban areas were 35.4% and 23.3%, respectively during April - June 2025 and the overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was observed as 31.6%. In terms of employment status, self-employment dominated in rural areas (55.3% of men and 71.6% of women), while regular wage/salaried employment was predominant in urban areas (47.5% of men and 55.1% of women).

During the month of July 2025, LFPR in CWS among persons of age 15 years and above was 54.9% as compared to 54.2% during June 2025. During July 2025, LFPR in rural areas and urban areas was 56.9% and 50.7%, respectively for persons of the same age group. LFPR in CWS for rural male of age 15 years and above was 78.1% whereas the LFPR for urban male of the same age group was 75.1% during July, 2025. LFPR among rural female of the same age group increased to 36.9% during July 2025 as compared to 35.2% reported during June 2025. During the month of July 2025, WPR in CWS in rural areas among persons of age 15 years and above increased to 54.4% from WPR of 53.3% observed in June 2025. WPR in urban areas has marked marginal increase to 47.0% in July 2025 from 46.8% in June 2025 for persons of the same age group.