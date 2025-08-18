Nifty August futures trade at premium

Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocorp was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,970.80, a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,876.95.in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 245.65 points or 1% to 24,876.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 12.34.

Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance and Hero Motocorp were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.