Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 432.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Franklin Industries rose 432.00% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 217.82% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.118.5315.6411.844.241.014.231.013.990.75

