Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 432.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 217.82% to Rs 27.11 croreNet profit of Franklin Industries rose 432.00% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 217.82% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales27.118.53 218 OPM %15.6411.84 -PBDT4.241.01 320 PBT4.231.01 319 NP3.990.75 432
