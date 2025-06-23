Unichem Labs slides after receiving three USFDA observations at Roha facility

Unichem Laboratories declined 1.36% to Rs 578.60 after the company announced that its Roha active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility has received three observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the USFDA conducted the inspection from 16 June to 20 June 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued three observations, which were primarily related to procedural changes, with none related to data integrity.

The company stated that it will provide the necessary response to the USFDA within the stipulated 15-day period.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 21 June 2025.