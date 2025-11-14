Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.68% to Rs 14.78 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 19.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.68% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.7814.6811.9113.691.291.680.390.830.500.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News