Valson Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Valson Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.25% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

