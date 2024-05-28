Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 32.92% to Rs 8.19 crore

Net loss of Uniinfo Telecom Services reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.48% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.42% to Rs 49.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.1912.21 -33 49.9035.79 39 OPM %-0.8517.94 -3.595.53 - PBDT-0.152.17 PL 1.491.74 -14 PBT-0.381.92 PL 0.500.77 -35 NP-0.361.66 PL 0.540.61 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Granules India gets VAI classification from USFDA for Virginia Facility

Financials stocks edge higher

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit declines 10.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Coal India gains after Q3 PAT rises 18% to Rs 9,094 cr

Hindalco, ZEEL, ONGC, Ramkrishna Forgings in spotlight

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story