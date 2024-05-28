Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

IFL Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales decline 51.46% to Rs 1.99 crore

Net loss of IFL Enterprises reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.46% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.46% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 8.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.994.10 -51 8.248.17 1 OPM %-60.80-20.24 --1.82-6.61 - PBDT-0.600.08 PL 1.510.76 99 PBT-0.790.06 PL 1.270.72 76 NP-0.680.03 PL 0.850.52 63

