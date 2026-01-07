Unimech Aerospace rises after bagging Rs 72.20-cr NPCIL order

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 1.07% to Rs 908.15 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Innomech Aerospace Toolings, has secured an order worth Rs 72.20 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

The order involves the supply and delivery of support equipment for Tarapur Atomic Power Station Units-3 and 4. The project will be executed through staggered deliveries, with completion scheduled up to December 2028.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.