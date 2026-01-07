Titan Company Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Titan Company Ltd has added 11.97% over last one month compared to 3.36% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.57% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 2.55% today to trade at Rs 4215.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.62% to quote at 61885.4. The index is up 3.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.34% and PG Electroplast Ltd added 0.5% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 5.28 % over last one year compared to the 8.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.