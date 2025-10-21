Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surges after bagging major drone supply order from Indian Army

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 4.69% to Rs 63 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.
The total value of this contract is Rs 2.59 crore.
As per the terms of the contract, first 166 units have to be delivered before 16th April 2026. The second lot of 167 units has to be delivered before 15 July 2026. The remaining 167 units have to be delivered before 18 October 2026.
The project is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth and reputation in the defense domain.
"This order reinforces the Companys focus on the defense and security segment and validates its technological strength and manufacturing capabilities in FPV drones, the company said in a statement.
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company, which are imparting drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services, and management consultancy and training services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app