Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surges after bagging major drone supply order from Indian Army

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surges after bagging major drone supply order from Indian Army

Image
Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 4.69% to Rs 63 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.

The total value of this contract is Rs 2.59 crore.

As per the terms of the contract, first 166 units have to be delivered before 16th April 2026. The second lot of 167 units has to be delivered before 15 July 2026. The remaining 167 units have to be delivered before 18 October 2026.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth and reputation in the defense domain.

"This order reinforces the Companys focus on the defense and security segment and validates its technological strength and manufacturing capabilities in FPV drones, the company said in a statement.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company, which are imparting drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services, and management consultancy and training services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trishakti Industries gains on securing Tata Steel contract

Market opens positive on Muhrat Trading; Nifty tops 25,900

Marathon Nextgen gains after launching project with GDV of Rs 3,400 cr

SBI raises Rs 7,500-cr via Tier 2 bonds at 6.93% coupon

VMS TMT secures Rs 46-cr order amid festive demand

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story