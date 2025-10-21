Droneacharya Aerial Innovations surges after bagging major drone supply order from Indian Army

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 4.69% to Rs 63 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.

The total value of this contract is Rs 2.59 crore.

As per the terms of the contract, first 166 units have to be delivered before 16th April 2026. The second lot of 167 units has to be delivered before 15 July 2026. The remaining 167 units have to be delivered before 18 October 2026.

The project is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth and reputation in the defense domain.