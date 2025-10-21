Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries gains on securing Tata Steel contract

Trishakti Industries gains on securing Tata Steel contract

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Trishakti Industries rose 2.50% tro Rs 154 after the company announced that it has received a work order from Tata Steel.

The contract is for deploying advanced machinery and skilled manpower at one of Tata Steel's key project sites.

To execute the order, Trishakti has made a fresh capital expenditure of Rs 7.85 crore, including taxes, for new machinery. The contract value is over Rs 2.9 crore and will be executed by 3 November 2025. The deal has an initial tenure of 18 months.

With this, the companys total capex for FY26 rises to Rs 84.5 crore. Trishakti said the move aligns with its focus on building a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in infrastructure and heavy industries.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trishakti Industries declined 36.43% to Rs 0.89 crore while net sales declined 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

