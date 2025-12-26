Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India Ltd soars 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd soars 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5216, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5216, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 26039.75. The Sensex is at 85032.85, down 0.44%. ABB India Ltd has slipped around 0.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35095.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31540 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5214.5, down 0.09% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 23.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 62.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

