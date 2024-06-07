Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 146.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 104.67% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.96% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.85, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Union Bank of India has risen around 1.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7193.7, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

