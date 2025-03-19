Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Cabinet approves Revised National Program for Dairy Development

Union Cabinet approves Revised National Program for Dairy Development

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has today approved the Revised National Program for Dairy Development (NPDD). The Revised NPDD, a Central Sector Scheme, has been enhanced with an additional Rs.1000 crore, bringing the total budget to Rs.2790 crore for the period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26). This initiative focuses on modernizing and expanding dairy infrastructure, ensuring the sectors sustained growth and productivity. The revised NPDD will give an impetus to the dairy sector by creating infrastructure for milk procurement, processing capacity, and ensuring better quality control. It is intended to help farmers gain better access to markets, to ensuring better pricing through value addition, and improve the efficiency of the supply chain, leading to higher incomes and greater rural development.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

