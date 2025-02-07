Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 26.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 208.31 crore

Net profit of Uniparts India declined 26.24% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 259.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.208.31259.2115.3715.8535.3443.1024.7032.2319.1425.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News