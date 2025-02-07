Uniparts India consolidated net profit declines 26.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 208.31 croreNet profit of Uniparts India declined 26.24% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 208.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 259.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales208.31259.21 -20 OPM %15.3715.85 -PBDT35.3443.10 -18 PBT24.7032.23 -23 NP19.1425.95 -26
