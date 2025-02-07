Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 12.51 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.5110.1316.559.971.870.750.39-0.640.11-0.48

