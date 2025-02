Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit rises 55.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 207.92 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods rose 55.16% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 207.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 192.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.207.92192.416.934.6514.548.749.013.413.912.52

