Nirlon standalone net profit rises 11.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nirlon rose 11.88% to Rs 58.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 161.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.161.34152.0981.1578.76104.1490.6289.7376.5758.3052.11

