Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.08% to Rs 12.72 crore

Advance Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.08% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.727.802.914.490.180.150.01-0.050-0.05

