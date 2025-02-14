Advance Petrochemicals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 63.08% to Rs 12.72 crore

Advance Petrochemicals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.08% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.727.80 63 OPM %2.914.49 -PBDT0.180.15 20 PBT0.01-0.05 LP NP0-0.05 100

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

