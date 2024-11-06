Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 178.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 178.74% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.0120.64 21 OPM %18.3510.66 -PBDT5.092.41 111 PBT4.041.72 135 NP3.541.27 179

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

