Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 178.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 25.01 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 178.74% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.0120.6418.3510.665.092.414.041.723.541.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News