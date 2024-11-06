Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 25.91 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.9120.30 28 OPM %2.471.38 -PBDT0.470.17 176 PBT0.300.01 2900 NP0.240.01 2300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News