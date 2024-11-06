Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 25.91 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.9120.302.471.380.470.170.300.010.240.01

