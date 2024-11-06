Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.64% to Rs 25.91 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.64% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.9120.30 28 OPM %2.471.38 -PBDT0.470.17 176 PBT0.300.01 2900 NP0.240.01 2300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

Feeling good about early voting in US battleground states: Harris Campaign

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story