Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Unitech International reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.88 -100 OPM %014.77 -PBDT-0.420.19 PL PBT-0.42-0.18 -133 NP-0.42-0.11 -282

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

