Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 175.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 29.54 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys rose 175.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.5426.39 12 OPM %9.658.00 -PBDT2.702.00 35 PBT1.200.51 135 NP1.020.37 176
