Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 175.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 29.54 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 175.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.29.5426.399.658.002.702.001.200.511.020.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News