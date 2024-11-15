Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 175.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 11.94% to Rs 29.54 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys rose 175.68% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.94% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.5426.39 12 OPM %9.658.00 -PBDT2.702.00 35 PBT1.200.51 135 NP1.020.37 176

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

