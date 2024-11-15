Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.69% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.69% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.440.93 -53 OPM %36.3627.96 -PBDT0.140.25 -44 PBT0.110.20 -45 NP0.110.20 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Sri Lankan President's leftist alliance bags landslide victory in snap elections

iPhones get stand-alone Gemini AI app with Live feature, deeper integration

The era of nuclear clocks is almost here: What it means for the world

UK plans to create pension megafunds to unlock $100 bn for investment

India's fragmented climate response limits women's role as leaders: Study

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story