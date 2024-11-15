Goyal Associates standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.69% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Goyal Associates declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.69% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.440.9336.3627.960.140.250.110.200.110.20

