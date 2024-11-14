Lords Chloro Alkali reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 60.62 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.6248.125.69-1.812.94-0.600.54-2.810.36-1.22

