B.R.Goyal Infra surges on securing Rs 64-cr sewerage system contract in Tamil Nadu

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 7.27% to Rs 132 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 63.98 crore contract from Kevadiya Construction for the development of underground sewerage systems in Tamil Nadu.The project entails the construction of underground sewerage systems for the left-out and newly added areas in TheniAllinagaram Municipality and Mayiladuthurai Municipality. The work falls under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNURDP) 20232024 and the Project Development Grant Fund (PDGF) under KfW 202324.
The total contract value is Rs 63.98 crore, and execution is scheduled over a period of 24 months.
Brij Kishore Goyal, chairman & managing director, said, We are proud to announce that BRG Infra has further diversified its portfolio by entering the critical segment of underground sewerage system construction. The projects not only represent a significant financial milestone but also underscore our contribution toward improving urban sanitation standards in Theni-Allinagaram Municipality and Mayiladuthurai Municipality. With a committed timeline of 24 months, we aim to deliver world-class execution while ensuring long-term sustainable impact for the residents of the region."
B.R.Goyal Infrastructure is engaged in constructing infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings.
On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% drop in net sales to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.
