United Breweries Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1809.1, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.24% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% jump in NIFTY and a 17.96% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1809.1, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 5.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53889.15, up 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1814.65, up 1.48% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 26.24% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% jump in NIFTY and a 17.96% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 135.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

